Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming crime thriller titled 'Gumraah'

'Gumraah' is the title for Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Hindi remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil, hit 'Thadam'. Based on real events, the crime thriller stars Aditya Roy Kapur in two completely distinct roles while Mrunal Thakur plays a cop.

Mrunal has started the second schedule in Mumbai, and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon. Aditya who has already completed the first schedule will begin the second one today. Headed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

The movie is slated for release in October this year. (ANI)

