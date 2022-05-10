Iran's judiciary says Iranian-Swedish Djalali's execution will be carried out

The death sentence of Swedish-Iranian national Ahmadreza Djalali is on the agenda and will be carried out, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Zabihollah Khodaian said on Tuesday, without giving a date as to when the execution will take place.

Last week, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that the Iranian-Swedish researcher, sentenced to death on charges of spying for Israel, will be executed by May 21.

