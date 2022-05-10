Left Menu

Veteran actor Helen set to make comeback with 'Brown'

Veteran actor Helen is all set to return to the screens with upcoming drama series 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:33 IST
Veteran actor Helen set to make comeback with 'Brown'
Helen . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Helen is all set to return to the screens with upcoming drama series 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo. The 83-year-old veteran star was last spotted in Madhur Bhandarkar's Heroine and has been away from the screen ever since.

Marking the comeback of the veteran actor, this Neo-Noir crime drama is set in the bustling city of Kolkata and promises to make for a fine watch. 'Brown - The First Case' is based on Abheek Barua's book called 'City of Death'. The drama series features Karishma Kapoor and Surya Sharma in pivotal roles.

Talking about taking up the role, Helen says, "When I was first approached, what put me at ease was the clarity and assurance the team gave me about my role. I identify with this character and I plan to simply enjoy myself as I return to the set." When asked about the current content lane of the industry, the audience gets to witness these days, she says, "I was nervous looking at how things have changed since I was last on screens, but having witnessed the change, it is all good and is in fact, fascinating to say the least, for this is a space I have never experienced before."

The 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' song star got her first break at the age of 19 with Howrah Bridge. The veteran actor has marked her appearance in over 700 films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022