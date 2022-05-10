Our cultural world is poorer with demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma: PM Modi
Paying tributes to renowned santoor player and music composer Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the cultural world is poorer with the musicians demise. Sharma popularised santoor at the global level, and his music will continue to enthral the coming generations, Modi tweeted.
''Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi said.
