Vice Prez condoles demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed anguish at the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, saying he was instrumental in bringing the musical instrument to the centre stage of classical music.His death is a huge loss to the world of music, Naidu said.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 14:42 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed anguish at the demise of santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, saying he was instrumental in bringing the musical instrument to the center stage of classical music.
His death is a huge loss to the world of music, Naidu said. The classical musician died in Mumbai on Tuesday morning following a heart attack. He was 84.
''My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and many admirers,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.
