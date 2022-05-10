Left Menu

UK says to inform illegal migrants this week of impending removal to Rwanda

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:05 IST
Priti Patel Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Britain said on Tuesday the first group of illegal migrants with no right to stay in the UK will this week be informed of the government's intention to relocate them to Rwanda under its new immigration plan.

The government, which last month set out plans to send asylum seekers to the East African country, said it expected lawyers representing some of those notified to lodge claims to prevent removal, with the first flights expected to take place "in the coming months".

"This is just the first stage of the process and we know it will take time as some will seek to frustrate the process and delay removals," Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

