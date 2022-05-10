Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma dies at 84

Santoor virtuoso Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 84.

Sharma, one of India's most well-known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8.30 am at his Pali Hill residence here, his secretary Dinesh told PTI. He had been active till the end and was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

''He had a severe heart attack in the morning... He was active and was to perform in Bhopal the next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active,'' a family source said. He is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit. Durga Jasraj, daughter of the late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj and a close friend of Sharma, said Sharma fainted in the bathroom and was ''gone in a fraction of a second''. ''I have lost my second father. I have been trying to coordinate all the other arrangements but what happened is that he fainted in the bathroom in the morning and that was a cardiac arrest and he could not be revived.

''We called for the ambulance and everything but he was gone in a fraction of a second. In a way, he went peacefully at home,'' she told PTI.

Sharma's secretary added that the mortal remains will be kept at the Pali Hill home. At 10 am on Wednesday, the body will be shifted to the Abhijit Cooperative Housing Society in Juhu for ''public darshan'' till 1 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among those who condoled Sharma's death. ''Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthrall the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.

The president said Sharma's recitals would leave connoisseurs of Indian classical music spellbound.

''He popularized Santoor, the traditional musical instrument from J&K. Sad to learn that his Santoor is now silenced. Condolences to his family, friends and countless fans everywhere,'' the president tweeted.

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of the musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as ''Silsila'', ''Lamhe'', ''Chandni'' and ''Darr''.

The tributes poured in.

''Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player, and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences'' tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wrote, ''Very sad to hear about the passing of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. A legend in his lifetime, he popularised the santoor like no one before him. A proud son of the soil, he made his mark globally. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.'' Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said Sharma's death was a personal loss for him.

''The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it's a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti,'' Khan tweeted. Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and veteran actor Shabana Azmi also condoled Sharma's death. ''We have lost a gem today Padma Vibhushan Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma ji Santoor virtuoso a big loss to the Indian classical music,'' Udhas wrote on Twitter.

''Deeply saddened to hear that maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma has passed away. His mellifluous music will remain in our hearts of course but tinged by the pain of his loss. My deepest condolences to the family'' tweeted Azmi.

Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini described Sharma as a gentleman to the core.

''He will be missed by many associated with him as also his admirers all over the world. I have had the good opportunity to interact with him on many occasions. My heart goes out to his family,'' she tweeted.

Durga Jasraj said her father and Sharma were more than friends as they would treat each other like brothers.

''They were soul brothers and they bonded right from the beginning. Of course, my father was older than him but they were like brothers. ''My father played an important role in the earlier part of his career and my mother got him to do the first film in her father's film 'Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje','' she said. , V Shantaram is Durga Jasraj's maternal grandfather. Sharma received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986, followed by the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

