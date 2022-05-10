Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore-starrer 'Gulmohar' to release in August

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar starrer 'Gulmohar' has concluded its shoot and is slated to release in August this year. The ensemble cast also features 'Life of Pi' fame Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 15:35 IST
Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore-starrer 'Gulmohar' to release in August
Still from Gulmohar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and Amol Palekar starrer 'Gulmohar' has concluded its shoot and is slated to release in August this year. The ensemble cast also features 'Life of Pi' fame Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga. Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram handle to announce give us a glimpse of the 'Batra Family.'

We can see the family dressed in a royal manner, posing for the camera giving us 'perfect family picture' vibes. Captioning the post, he wrote, "Meet the Batra Family! Announcement soon! !!"

The most striking trivia about the movie is that it marks the comeback of legendary actor Sharmila Tagore on the big screen, after a long gap of 11 years. The film also promises a stellar cast other than these fine actors on display.

Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film is produced by Fox Star Studios in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022