Mumbra man held from Gujarat for stepmom's murder

A 25-year-old resident of Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested from Gujarat where he had fled after allegedly killing his stepmother, police said on Tuesday. He was nabbed from Dungri in the Aravalli district of Gujarat on a tip-off, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 16:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old resident of Mumbra in the Thane district of Maharashtra was arrested from Gujarat where he had fled after allegedly killing his stepmother, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Imran Qayyum Khan, had attacked Shanaz Banu Qayyum Khan (52) with a knife over a domestic dispute on May 3. The victim died in a hospital on May 5, a crime branch official said. He was nabbed from Dungri in the Aravalli district of Gujarat on a tip-off, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

