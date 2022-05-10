MP CM expresses grief on death of Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the demise of legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Sharma died in Mumbai during the day following a heart attack. He was 84.

''The music world has lost a divine and famous santoor player and musician in the form of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. He will always be remembered for making unique experiments in music,'' Chouhan said in his condolence message.

Incidentally, Sharma, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week.

The departed santoor virtuoso and flute maestro Pandit Hariparasad Chaurasia gave mellifluous music in several films, most notable being 'Silsila', 'Lamhe', 'Chandni'.

