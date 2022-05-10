Left Menu

MP CM expresses grief on death of Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the demise of legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.Sharma died in Mumbai during the day following a heart attack. He was 84.The music world has lost a divine and famous santoor player and musician in the form of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:36 IST
MP CM expresses grief on death of Santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday condoled the demise of legendary santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Sharma died in Mumbai during the day following a heart attack. He was 84.

''The music world has lost a divine and famous santoor player and musician in the form of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. He will always be remembered for making unique experiments in music,'' Chouhan said in his condolence message.

Incidentally, Sharma, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week.

The departed santoor virtuoso and flute maestro Pandit Hariparasad Chaurasia gave mellifluous music in several films, most notable being 'Silsila', 'Lamhe', 'Chandni'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022