Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee Khandwani quizzed by NIA for 2nd day

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, for the second day on Tuesday following raids at multiple places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Khandwani was seen entering the NIA office in Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai at around 1.30 pm and coming out an hour later. Around 4 pm, he again visited the NIA office along with a colleague and carrying some documents.

The anti-terror agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 places in various parts of Mumbai and the Mira Bhayandar area in connection with cases against Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-company' (his crime syndicate).

NIA teams had questioned Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel and Khandwani, among others, after conducting the raids.

The searches were pertaining to terror and criminal activities of the international terrorist network of D-company involving Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon, officials said.

These activities included arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in collaboration with international extremist organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and al Qaeda, they added. PTI DC RSY RSY

