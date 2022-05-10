Left Menu

Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee Khandwani quizzed by NIA for 2nd day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 17:47 IST
Haji Ali Dargah managing trustee Khandwani quizzed by NIA for 2nd day
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai, for the second day on Tuesday following raids at multiple places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Khandwani was seen entering the NIA office in Cumballa Hill in South Mumbai at around 1.30 pm and coming out an hour later. Around 4 pm, he again visited the NIA office along with a colleague and carrying some documents.

The anti-terror agency on Monday conducted searches at 29 places in various parts of Mumbai and the Mira Bhayandar area in connection with cases against Dawood Ibrahim's 'D-company' (his crime syndicate).

NIA teams had questioned Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, an aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel and Khandwani, among others, after conducting the raids.

The searches were pertaining to terror and criminal activities of the international terrorist network of D-company involving Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, including Haji Anees alias Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna and Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tiger Memon, officials said.

These activities included arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in collaboration with international extremist organizations like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and al Qaeda, they added. PTI DC RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022