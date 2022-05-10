'Cirkus' first poster out: Ranveer Singh starrer books Christmas release

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Cirkus,' which is set to release this Christmas. The 'Gully Boy' actor will be seen in a double role, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

Sharing the film's poster, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Let's bring the house down this Christmas!!!!!" 'Cirkus' is Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's third collaboration. The two collaborated for the first time in the 2018 film 'Simmba'. They also worked together on 'Sooryavanshi', in which Ranveer had a prominent role.

The movie will be co-produced by Rohit Shetty, Bhushan Kumar, and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

