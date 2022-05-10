Mumbai: Rana couple get civic notice over alterations made in Khar flat

The civic body in Mumbai on Tuesday issued a notice to Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana over alleged unauthorized alterations carried out in their home in Khar area, an official said.

The notice warns that the alterations can be removed and the original layout of the flat restored at the risk and cost of the legislator couple if they failed to provide ''sufficient cause'' for the works done, he said.

The notice, issued to the ''chairman/secretary/owner /occupier'' of the 8th floor flat located in a building on Khar West's 14th road, asked ''why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of premises restored''.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation team had visited the flat on Monday for inspection after two failed attempts earlier as it was locked, the official added.

The notice has mentioned 10 different unauthorized works in the flat, including the void besides the lift being merged with flat and converted into toilet, lobby merged with habitable area, pooja room merged with kitchen and converted into the living room, living room sub-divided into kitchen and bed, and merger of two bedrooms on west side.

''It should be noted that to show sufficient cause means to prove work mentioned in the said notice is carried out in accordance with the provisions of section 337/342 and section 347 of the said Act,'' the notice stated.

It added that failure to show sufficient cause could result in the works being removed, altered, pulled down, use of premises restored, all at the risk and cost of the Rana couple, along with action comprising imprisonment and fine.

