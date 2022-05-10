Young Thug indicted in Atlanta on RICO, street gang charges

Left Menu

American rapper Young Thug, on Monday, was indicted in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and street gang charges, revealed jail records.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:14 IST
Young Thug (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper Young Thug, on Monday, was indicted in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and street gang charges, revealed jail records. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was arrested at his home in Buckhead, which is an Atlanta neighbourhood just north of downtown. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail and will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The outlet reported that the jail records state that the conspiracy charge dates back to 2013 and the gang charge to 2018. He is also alleged to be among the three founders of the Young Slime Life, "a criminal street gang that started in late 2012" in Atlanta. Officials have said YSL is affiliated with the national Bloods gang. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the charges levied on the 'With That' rapper include "Preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence." His lawyer has denied all the charges. (ANI)

