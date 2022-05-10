Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma, says music has lost a maestro

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma and said music has lost a maestro who popularised santoor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma, says music has lost a maestro
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma and said music has lost a maestro who popularised santoor.

''Sad to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma. In him, music has lost a maestro who helped popularise the Santoor world over. My heartfelt condolences to his family and legion of admirers,'' he said on Twitter.

Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 83.

Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8.30 am at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai.

