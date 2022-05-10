Left Menu

'Ek Villain Returns' pushed by three weeks, to release in July-end

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:54 IST
Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Tuesday announced that his upcoming thriller ''Ek Villain Returns'', featuring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor, will now hit the screens on July 29.

The film, a sequel to Suri’s 2014 thriller ''Ek Villain'', was earlier scheduled to be released on July 8.

''Ek Villain Returns'' will now clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-led slice-of-life comedy ''Thank God''.

Suri took to Twitter and and shared a teaser poster, with the caption, ''#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022''.

Incidentally, Malhotra had starred in “Ek Villain'' along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the sequel also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

