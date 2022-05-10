Left Menu

Man killed for staring at group in Nagpur bar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 21:56 IST
A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly by four persons in Sadar area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Sagar Shahu, who had several criminal cases against his name, was attacked by four people after he stared at one of them in a threatening manner while all of them were drinking at a bar, an official said.

''The group of four stopped Shahu on a road after he was returning from the bar and stabbed him to death. We have arrested Wilson Pinni, Himanshu Kanojia and Vickey Baisware while one Moiz is absconding,'' the Sadar police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

