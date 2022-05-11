Entertainment News Roundup: Disney to provide next streaming gauge after Netflix retreat; Comer, Bean, Macfadyen win at Britain's BAFTA TV awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Star Wars' model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

From a "Star Wars" X-Wing spacecraft model to a "Thor" hammer, a treasure trove of entertainment memorabilia from much-loved movies is going up for auction in Hollywood next month. More than 1,800 items are being offered at the June 21-24 auction, which film and TV memorabilia company Propstore estimates will raise more than $9 million.

Woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

A teary Boston-area software worker on Monday testified that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped and squeezed her "sensitive feminine areas" five years ago at a Boston bar while posing with her for "selfie" photographs. Natali Tene, 32, recounted from the witness stand being "shocked" and "alarmed" by the encounter with the famed chef as Batali, 61, went on trial in Boston Municipal Court on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery.

Disney to provide next streaming gauge after Netflix retreat

Walt Disney Co's streaming TV business will face scrutiny on Wednesday from investors who are re-evaluating the media industry's aggressive shift from cable television to online video subscriptions. Netflix Inc shook Wall Street last month when the streaming video pioneer disclosed it lost subscribers in the first three months of the year and forecast more defections through June.

Comer, Bean, Macfadyen win at Britain's BAFTA TV awards

Actors Jodie Comer, Sean Bean and Matthew Macfadyen were among the winners at the British Academy Television Awards in London on Sunday night. Bean won the leading actor prize for prison drama "Time", which also scooped the award for mini-series. Comer, who rose to fame playing an assassin in "Killing Eve", won leading actress for "Help", a drama set in a care home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Strange Loop' and Michael Jackson musical lead Tony nominations

Musical "A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as an artist, landed a leading 11 Tony nominations on Monday as Broadway prepared to honor its first season following a long pandemic shutdown. "A Strange Loop," winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama, will compete for best musical with "MJ," a biographical musical that features two dozen Michael Jackson hits, and race relations story "Paradise Square."

'Everything Everywhere' creators set out to surprise with sci-fi action comedy

As its title suggests, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from creative duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, takes audiences on an elaborate adventure across multiple universes. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang who has trouble connecting with her family and paying her taxes.

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction

Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction. "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

American rapper Young Thug arrested on gang-related charges

Police in Atlanta arrested rapper Young Thug, who won a Grammy for his co-written hit "This Is America" in 2019, on Monday on charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, police records showed. The hip hop artist, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was also charged under Georgia state's "Conspiracy To Violate The Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations Act", according to Fulton County police records.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston

Chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017 while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos, with the judge doubting the credibility of the accuser in the latest #MeToo era trial involving a U.S. celebrity accused of misconduct toward women. In the non-jury trial, Judge James Stanton of Boston Municipal Court found Batali, 61, not guilty of a charge of indecent assault and battery brought in 2019.

