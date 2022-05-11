Kareena Kapoor Khan begins shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's film

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday started shooting for her upcoming Netflix film with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

The untitled murder mystery is based on 2005 bestselling Japanese novel ''The Devotion of Suspect X'' by acclaimed author Keigo Higashino.

The movie, which will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, is Kareena's first project with a streaming platform.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram and shared a photo from the film's set in West Bengal's Kalimpong district.

''Day 1- Kalimpong... Devotion of suspect X'' she wrote in the caption.

''The Devotion of Suspect X'' follows a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Ghosh, known for thrillers like Vidya Balan-starrer ''Kahaani'' and Taapsee Pannu's ''Badla'', is directing the movie from his own script.

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films in association with Ghosh's Boundscript and Seoul-based banner Kross Pictures.

