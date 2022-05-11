Tribal girl dies after sexual assault in West Bengal's Alipurduar

A 12-year-old tribal girl, who was allegedly sexually assaulted, died at a hospital in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Wednesday, police said.

The girl, who lived with her family in a tea garden, died after profuse bleeding while undergoing treatment at the Latabari Rural Hospital in Kalchini block, they said.

She was sexually assaulted by a neighbour when she was alone in her house on April 28. Her mother was sick and admitted to a hospital, while her father lived away for livelihood, they said.

As the girl fell sick, her family took her to a quack in the area. Her condition continued to deteriorate and on Tuesday night, she was admitted to the rural hospital, police said.

She died there on Wednesday morning after profuse bleeding, the hospital authorities said.

Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvanshi said the nature of the assault would be clear following the post-mortem of the body.

The girl's mother said that as the man touched her, she bite his hand. Following this, he thrashed the girl.

''She was bleeding from everywhere when we took her to the hospital around 11 pm. Doctors tried to give her oxygen but that did not work,'' the mother said.

''We want strict punishment for the accused,'' she said.

Police arrested the 25-year-old neighbor.

The incident triggered tension in the tea garden area. Police said they are investigating the case.

