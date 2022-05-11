Left Menu

Delhi Police arrest 4 peddlers, seize 100 gm cocaine, 2 kg heroin

The Delhi Police have arrested four people, including a woman and her son, in three separate cases of drug peddling, recovering over two kg of heroin and 105 gram of cocaine, officials said on Wednesday. A big stash of heroin was confiscated from a 39-year-old Augustine, a Nigerian national, said a senior police officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police have arrested four people, including a woman and her son, in three separate cases of drug peddling, recovering over two kg of heroin and 105 grams of cocaine, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests came with the busting of three modules operating in the city, police said. A big stash of heroin was confiscated from a 39-year-old Augustine, a Nigerian national, said a senior police officer. Augustine was nabbed in a raid in Om Vihar area of Phase-1 Uttam Nagar with 1.5 kg heroin on him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) K P S Malhotra said. He was living in India without a valid visa and was previously arrested in Solan under the NDPS Act, the officer said.

The Nigerian used to procure contraband from his associates from African countries. Efforts are being made to trace and arrest them too, the DCP said. In the second operation, police arrested a woman and her son on a tip-off from the district park area of Janak Puri on Saturday, he said. A total of 512 grams of fine quality of heroin was recovered from their possession, he said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the woman was earlier engaged in bootlegging and had been booked in eight criminal cases of Excise Act, police said. After the death of her husband last year, she began drug peddling, helped in it by her son, Gaurav, who procured the drugs, police said.

The two used to get drugs from their relatives in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, the DCP said. In the third incident, a 28-year-old Frank Desmond, an African national, was apprehended on April 30 from near Jharoda Majra in Burari with 105 grams of fine-quality cocaine, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

