45 people booked for brandishing firearms during Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 11-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Forty-five people have been booked for conducting a Maharana Pratap Jayanti procession through an unauthorised route and brandishing firearms, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came into light after a purported video surfaced on social media, they said.

Firearms were displayed and loud music played during the procession organised by the Maharana Pratap Yuva Sanghtan on Tuesday, the police said.

The organisers have been charged for taking the jatha through a “sensitive locality” in contravention of a designated route, they said, adding that there is no precedent of taking out such a procession.

Among the 45 people booked, 20 have been named, the police said.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti, commemorating the courage and valour of the warrior king of Mewar, was celebrated on Tuesday.

