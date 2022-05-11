Entertainment News Roundup: 'Star Wars' model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction; The woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Star Wars' model, Elvis suit among movie items headed for auction

From a "Star Wars" X-Wing spacecraft model to a "Thor" hammer, a treasure trove of entertainment memorabilia from much-loved movies is going up for auction in Hollywood next month. More than 1,800 items are being offered at the June 21-24 auction, which film and TV memorabilia company Propstore estimates will raise more than $9 million.

The woman at trial says celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar

A teary Boston-area software worker on Monday testified that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped and squeezed her "sensitive feminine areas" five years ago at a Boston bar while posing with her for "selfie" photographs. Natali Tene, 32, recounted from the witness stand being "shocked" and "alarmed" by the encounter with the famed chef as Batali, 61, went on trial in Boston Municipal Court on a 2019 charge of indecent assault and battery.

Claire Danes digs into mystic mystery in 'The Essex Serpent'

Claire Danes says her first role after nearly a decade in the hit drama "Homeland" was both "wonderful" and "scary", going from playing a CIA officer to a grieving 19th-century British widow in new mini-series "The Essex Serpent" . The 43-year-old actress won numerous awards for her portrayal of intrepid bipolar protagonist Carrie Mathison in the 2011-2020 show.

Disney to provide next streaming gauge after Netflix retreat

Walt Disney Co's streaming TV business will face scrutiny on Wednesday from investors who are re-evaluating the media industry's aggressive shift from cable television to online video subscriptions. Netflix Inc shook Wall Street last month when the streaming video pioneer disclosed it lost subscribers in the first three months of the year and forecast more defections through June.

'Strange Loop' and Michael Jackson musical lead Tony nominations

Musical "A Strange Loop," the story of a Black gay man and his mental struggles as an artist, landed a leading 11 Tony nominations on Monday as Broadway prepared to honor its first season following a long pandemic shutdown. "A Strange Loop," winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for drama, will compete for best musical with "MJ," a biographical musical that features two dozen Michael Jackson hits, and race relations story "Paradise Square."

'Everything Everywhere' creators set out to surprise with sci-fi action comedy

As its title suggests, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from creative duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, takes audiences on an elaborate adventure across multiple universes. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as laundromat owner Evelyn Wang who has trouble connecting with her family and paying her taxes.

Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk screen sells for a record $195 million at auction

Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction. "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn" is one in a series of portraits Warhol made of the actress following her death in 1962 and has since become one of pop art's best-known pieces.

Apple to pull the plug on iPod after 20 years

Apple Inc is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company. The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Game over: EA, FIFA part ways after a decades-long partnership

Electronic Arts is parting ways with world soccer governing body FIFA after a near three-decade partnership and pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales. EA made a "significant offer" to FIFA for an eight-year exclusivity period across all of FIFA's gaming and esports rights, but the soccer body was unwilling to lock up all of its gaming and efootball rights with just one publisher, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexually assaulting woman in Boston

Chef Mario Batali was acquitted on Tuesday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Boston bar in 2017 while posing with her for fan "selfie" photos, with the judge doubting the credibility of the accuser in the latest #MeToo era trial involving a U.S. celebrity accused of misconduct toward women. In the non-jury trial, Judge James Stanton of Boston Municipal Court found Batali, 61, not guilty of a charge of indecent assault and battery brought in 2019.

