2 arrested for honey trapping, abducting trader's son in Faridabad

Faridabad crime branch has rescued a 30-year-old son of a businessman and nabbed two of his abductors, officials here said on Wednesday.

Two women who were also involved in the honey trapping of the son are absconding, said police. Simranjit alias Aarav alias Babe, a resident of Sanjay Colony, and Atul alias Kale, a resident of Parvatiya Colony were arrested on Tuesday night, police said. Manju and Sheela, their female accomplices, are on the run, they said.

The two women had allegedly ensnared Kamal, the businessman’s son, and had on Monday called him to meet them at the BPTP flats. When he went there, he was taken hostage by the women and the two men, police said.

Kamal's father Naresh, a resident of New Janata Colony, had filed a complaint with police on Monday, alleging that a woman had called his son to Khedipul, where he was made hostage by some of her friends. The businessman in his complaint said he had received a call by his son’s abductors with a demand for Rs 2 lakh in ransom if he wanted son released. The abductors also threatened to implicate his son in a false rape case if the ransom was not paid, Naresh had said in his complaint, according to police. The accused were arrested when they were in travelling in a car with Kamal and were traced by police. “Our Crime Branch Sector 85 traced Kamal on the basis of information gathered from technical surveillance and other sources and rescued him. The accused dropped Kamal and sped the car after seeing the police,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police. “First our team brought Kamal to safety then arrested the two accused from Chandela Chowk on Tuesday late night,” he said.

