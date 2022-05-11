Left Menu

Maha: Quack sentenced to 29 years RI for sexually exploiting minor in Gondia

Principal district and sessions judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti on Tuesday convicted the accused Lankesh alias Mukeshkumar Wamanrao Meshram, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act.The accused was sentenced to 29 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.14 lakh was imposed on him.As per the case details, the accused was a quack and had sexually exploited the 17-year-old victim from March 27 and April 5 2019, on the pretext of curing her chest ailment.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 11-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 29 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually exploiting a minor girl in Maharashtra's Gondia district. Principal district and sessions judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti on Tuesday convicted the accused Lankesh alias Mukeshkumar Wamanrao Meshram, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to 29 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.14 lakh was imposed on him.

As per the case details, the accused was a quack and had sexually exploited the 17-year-old victim from March 27 and April 5 2019, on the pretext of curing her chest ailment. The victim's grandmother got in touch with Meshram to cure her granddaughter of chest pain, following which the accused visited the girl's house and drugged the family and sexually exploited the victim, while they were unconscious, it was stated.

