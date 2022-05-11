Left Menu

Eminent journalist VPR no more

He breathed his last in his residence at Kakkanadu near here.Starting his career in journalism with the Associated Press of India API in the second half of 1940s, he had since worked in several places, including New Delhi and also abroad, during his career spanning several decades.Ramachandran, popularly known as VPR, had also held the post of the chairman of the Kerala Press Academy in 1990s.

Eminent journalist V P Ramachandran, who had an eventful career as a reporter with news agencies -- PTI and UNI -- and a short stint as editor of Mathrubhumi daily, died on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 98. He breathed his last in his residence at Kakkanadu near here.

Starting his career in journalism with the Associated Press of India (API) in the second half of 1940s, he had since worked in several places, including New Delhi and also abroad, during his career spanning several decades.

Ramachandran, popularly known as VPR, had also held the post of the chairman of the Kerala Press Academy in 1990s. In 2013, the State government selected him for Kerala's prestigious journalism award for outstanding contributions in the field.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

