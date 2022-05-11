Left Menu

Man from Arunachal assaulted for 'molesting' woman in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 22:58 IST
A teacher hailing from Arunachal Pradesh was beaten up by the husband and brother of a woman for allegedly molesting her in a shop in the Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, police said on Wednesday.

The police have booked the accused on molestation charges after receiving a complaint from the woman, who runs a shop selling air coolers.

The accused, 30, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, is a native of Arunachal Pradesh and works as a tutor at Nagpur, they said.

He went to the shop run by the 35-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon and finding her alone there, he clicked a picture of the woman on his mobile phone and also molested her, the police said.

Meanwhile, the victim's husband and brother came to the shop and after being told about the incident, they caught hold of the man and bashed him up, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

