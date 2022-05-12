Manyavar's 'Pehno Apni Pehchaan' starts India pride conversation with eminent personalities

MUMBAI, India, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian apparel wear brand, Manyavar had recently launched its 'Pehno Apni Pehchaan' campaign featuring Hindi Cinema legend Mr Amitabh Bachchan with a strong message on wearing Indian wear on occasions. The beautifully narrated monologue has been catching the eyes of many people, especially celebrities & athletes who have been making India proud for a long time. Eminent personalities like Anupam Kher, Bajrang Punia, Mary Kom, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat and more were seen talking about the video and relating to it on another level.

Watch the digital film here: https://youtu.be/ZiwGdoYiNXw The Monologue is an ode to Indian tradition and culture, celebrating the pride of India, and how Indian wear is adding to the pride and culture. The video ignited passion and pride for India and echoed the sentiments of the personalities & inspired them to continue to make India proud.

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Gold Medalist, writes on his Instagram Page, ''Whenever I travel for training or competition, I am always overwhelmed by the warm support us athletes get from Indians the world over. That feeling of love and passion we feel while representing our country is difficult to describe. #PehnoApniPehchaan reminded me of the same warmth and brought a smile to my face. Humari pehchaan se bana hai Hindustan. #ImProud.'' Mary Kom, the most celebrated boxer in India wrote on her Instagram post, ''Watching this made me feel deeply proud, inspired, and moved, just as I feel every time I represent India. Aao #PehnoApniPehchaan.'' Mr Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Vedant Fashions Limited, said, ''Manyavar has been known for promoting Indian culture and trends in celebration fashion. With the #PehnoApniPehchaan film, we aimed to evoke love, pride and passion for our culture among the target groups and to encourage them to embrace Indian fashion. We feel extremely delighted to see that people have widely applauded our campaign film and celebrated rich heritage and culture with us.'' Here are a few Instagram links of some of the famous personalities who have shared their view on Manyavar's 'Pehno Apni Pehchaan' campaign: Abhinav Bindra: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdNyQT1BM8X/ Mary Kom: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdN239qJbvN/ Bajrang Punia: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdN1xpDAQhW/ About Manyavar: Manayavar brings the best fashion wedding collection to dress up your finest on the main day. The collection will give the grooms stylish makeover that will make their day fashionably special. With sophisticated embroidery work to expert craftsmanship and design, Manyavar is all you need to amp your style quotient.

Vedant Fashions also offers its range of wedding and celebration wear for women, through Mohey, and caters to the entire family with its regional heritage brand, Mebaz.

