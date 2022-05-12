Emily Blunt to headline criminal-conspiracy film 'Pain Hustlers'

Hollywood star Emily Blunt will play the lead role in ''Pain Hustlers'', a criminal-conspiracy film to be directed by David Yates.

Yates, known for directing four films in the ''Harry Potter'' series and the first three films of its prequel series ''Fantastic Beasts'', will helm the new movie, which has a script by writer Wells Tower.

''Pain Hustlers'' is said to be in the same vein as Adam McKay's ''The Big Short'', David O Russell's ''American Hustle'' and Martin Scorsese-directed ''The Wolf of Wall Street''.

It is described as a hilarious, dramatic, and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

''Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza's charm, guts, and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,'' the official plotline read.

The film, which will start production in August this year, is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Blunt most recently starred in ''Jungle Cruise'' and ''A Quiet Place 2''. The actor will be next seen in Christopher Nolan's directorial ''Oppenheimer''.

