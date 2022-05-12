Rosamund Pike to topline Emerald Fennell's next project

Left Menu

British filmmaker Emerald Fennell has roped in Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike to lead her next feature film.Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman, will write and direct the new project.According to Deadline, the details about the film are scarce but sources said that it is titled Saltburn and centers around a grand, aristocratic English family.The movie will start production later this year.As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros Barbie, which has been shooting in the UK.

British filmmaker Emerald Fennell has roped in Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike to lead her next feature film.

Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut ''Promising Young Woman'', will write and direct the new project.

According to Deadline, the details about the film are scarce but sources said that it is titled ''Saltburn'' and centers around a grand, aristocratic English family.

The movie will start production later this year.

As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros' ''Barbie'', which has been shooting in the UK. She earlier starred in films like ''The Danish Girl'' and ''Anna Karenina'' as well as the Netflix show ''The Crown''.

Pike is best known for movies like ''Die Another Day'', ''Pride and Prejudice'', ''Gone Girl'' and ''I Care A Lot''. She was most recently seen in Amazon series ''The Wheel of Time''.

