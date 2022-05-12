Rosamund Pike to topline Emerald Fennell's next project
British filmmaker Emerald Fennell has roped in Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike to lead her next feature film.Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut Promising Young Woman, will write and direct the new project.According to Deadline, the details about the film are scarce but sources said that it is titled Saltburn and centers around a grand, aristocratic English family.The movie will start production later this year.As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros Barbie, which has been shooting in the UK.
- Country:
- United States
British filmmaker Emerald Fennell has roped in Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike to lead her next feature film.
Fennell, who won an Academy Award for best original screenplay for her directorial debut ''Promising Young Woman'', will write and direct the new project.
According to Deadline, the details about the film are scarce but sources said that it is titled ''Saltburn'' and centers around a grand, aristocratic English family.
The movie will start production later this year.
As an actor, Fennell recently joined the cast of Warner Bros' ''Barbie'', which has been shooting in the UK. She earlier starred in films like ''The Danish Girl'' and ''Anna Karenina'' as well as the Netflix show ''The Crown''.
Pike is best known for movies like ''Die Another Day'', ''Pride and Prejudice'', ''Gone Girl'' and ''I Care A Lot''. She was most recently seen in Amazon series ''The Wheel of Time''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan extends CM Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana registration deadline to May 7
Won't be responsible for what happens after May 3: Raj on his deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques
Raj Thackeray reiterates May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers atop mosques
Fund of Funds scheme: KSUM sets deadline for proposals
Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Raut on Raj Thackeray's deadline for removal of loudspeakers