Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' to release on August 19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Kashyap's film ''Dobaaraa'' is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19, the makers announced Thursday.

Billed as an edgy thriller, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. ''Dobaaraa'' is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under her Balaji Telefilms banner, and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA.

The film marks Kashyap and Pannu's third collaboration after the 2018 hit ''Manmarziyaan'' and biographical drama ''Saand Ki Aankh'' (2019), on which he served as producer.

It also reunites Pannu with Gulati, who previously co-starred in 2020's ''Thappad''.

''Dobaaraa'' is also set to open this year's London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

