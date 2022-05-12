Virgin River Season 4: Netflix releases first look images plus storyline!

Fans of the Netflix romantic series Virgin River are waiting for the release of Season 4. The previous season left fans with questions about the fate of several characters and their relationships.

After successfully showcasing a few interesting turns and twists in Season 3, the romantic drama is set to be back with Virgin River Season 4. Netflix quietly renewed the show for a fourth season even before they dropped Virgin River Season 3.

Virgin River season 4 is coming to Netflix in July 2022, specifically on July 20, 2022, and the fifth season is underway.

Netflix has released some first look images from Virgin River Season 4 and made an announcement on May 11 that the countdown is on for what has in store for Mel and Jack.

Plus Netflix also released the logline for the fourth season which gives much spoilers for Virgin River Season 4.

"Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark, or Jack, Mel begins Season 4 with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality."

"While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him," it continues. "Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own."

"Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin's violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can't help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Virgin River Season 4 is releasing on July 20, 2022 on Netflix.

Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) and Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson), Pic: Netflix

Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Julia (Lucia Walters) Pic: Netflix

Dan Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) and Brie Sheridan (Zibby Allen) Pic: Netflix

Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) Pic: Netflix

Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) Pic: Netflix

Lizzie (Sarah Dugsdale) and Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) Pic : Netflix

