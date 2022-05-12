Left Menu

Sanskrit scholar Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi dies at age 86

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:12 IST
Sanskrit scholar Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi dies at age 86
  • Country:
  • India

Sanskrit scholar and Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi 'Vagish Shastri' has died here after a prolonged illness, his family said on Thursday.

He was 86.

According to the family members, Vagish Shastri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Varanasi, where he breathed his last late on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his condolence tweeted, ''Prof Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi 'Vagish Shastri' made priceless contributions in making Sanskrit more popular among the youth using modern scientific methods. He was extremely knowledgeable and well read. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om shanti.'' Acharya Vagish Shastri was given the title of Mahamahopadhyay by Kashi Pandit Parishad in 1982. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 and the President's Award in 2013.

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million 'mindblowing'; Half of Shanghai achieves 'zero COVID'; city presses on with 'unsustainable' fight and more

Health News Roundup: Texas doctor calls U.S. COVID deaths nearing 1 million ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022