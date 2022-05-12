Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' to be released on August 19

Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Dobaaraa' is all set to hit the theatres on August 19 this year. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Dobaaraa' is touted as a new-age thriller, which marks the director-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Kashyap on board as a producer.

Also, the film has been confirmed as the opening night world premiere at the 2022 London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) on June 23. It was earlier set to release on July 1.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal's ATHENA, 'Dobaaraa' also stars Pavail Gulati. (ANI)