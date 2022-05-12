RED FM Announces Return of 'Sounds of Punjab' with Gurdas Maan

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the return of “Sounds of Punjab” with the living legend Gurdas Maan. Presented under Red FM’s Live entertainment division - Red Live, the music concert celebrates the universal appeal of Punjabi music. Gurdas Maan will perform live in Delhi at Zorba, MG Road on Saturday, 22nd May, 2022, 7PM onwards. Gurdas Maan is a name that Punjab has become synonymous with, and rightly so. There are not many artists who tend to keep the audience having an eye on them and mesmerise them by their every single performance. Only a few strikes it rich and Gurdas Maan is one of the few legendary artists that have made a home in people’s heart across generations.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Delhi has witnessed a spike in interest from audiences around live events as the regulations ease after a long hiatus. RED FM has always worked towards curating experience-oriented festivals and IP's and what better time than this to reach out to our listeners through a live gig. We are extremely excited to bring back one of our most celebrated IP, Sounds of Punjab with the living legend of Punjabi music, Gurdas Maan. The singing legend is a mirror into the rich Punjabi heritage, tradition and musical culture. Among various other musical IP's of Red Live 'Sounds of Punjab' aims to highlight Punjabi folk music tradition in its original form that has been celebrated across generations and are varied, thoughtful, and colourful so to speak, and are reflected in these subjective expressions of emotions that we plan to bring for the audience." Get your tickets on BookMyShow - bit.ly/Gurdas Maan_SoundsofPunjab

