Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani pose on sets of Dunki, sets the Internet ablaze

Shah Rukh Khan has finished his long exile and is ready to return to the big screen on several big projects. One of them is the long-awaited 'Dunki' by Rajkumar Hirani.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 18:39 IST
SRK with team 'Dunki' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan has finally finished his long exile and is ready to return to the big screen with several huge projects. Among them, is the long-awaited 'Dunki' by Rajkumar Hirani. The 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan has quite an exciting lineup of movies after the actor consciously took a long break from acting. After confirming 'Pathaan' with Siddharth Anand, the 'King Khan' will come back with 'Dunki' directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Exciting news around Bollywood came on Tuesday when a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani on the sets of their first collaboration with 'Dunki,' recently surfaced online, only increasing anticipation for the film among fans. The actor can be seen wearing sunglasses with a grey t-shirt, dark jeans and sneakers. However, Taapsee Pannu, who starred in the film, was absent from this photo.

Several fan clubs have started sharing images using their social media handles, making them one of the most anticipated actor-director duos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

