Punjab CM warns singers promoting gun culture through songs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday warned those singers who allegedly promote gun culture through their songs.

He disapproved of propping up such a trend and said those found involved will be dealt with sternly.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, the comedian-turned-politician, condemned the ''trend of gun culture and gangsterism being promoted by some Punjabi singers'' and urged them ''to desist from fanning violence, hatred and animosity in the society through their songs''.

He called upon such singers to follow the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat thereby strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony ''instead of fueling anti-social activities through such songs'', as per an official statement.

The chief minister asked them to be far more responsible and play a constructive role in promoting the rich cultural legacy of Punjab for which it is known the world over.

“It is our prime duty to prevail upon such singers not to encourage violence through their songs which often pervert the youth especially the children with impressionable minds. Initially, we request them not to prop up such trend failing which the government would be forced to act sternly against them,” he said.

Mann was addressing a high-level meeting of deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police here on the drugs issue, the statement said.

He said no laxity would be tolerated for eradication of the drug menace as its supply chain would have to be broken to save the youth falling prey to the scourge.

In the past, some Punjabi singers have been accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence through their music videos.

Last year, then Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had backed the arrest of a Punjabi singer who was accused of promoting gun culture and glorifying violence in a song.

Promoting gangsterism and gun culture in this manner was absolutely wrong, Singh had then said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had in July 2019 directed the Director General of Police in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure no songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence are played or performed.

The direction had come on a plea by Pandit Rao Dharennavar, a professor of sociology at a government college here, who had petitioned the high court for a ban on such songs.

Dharennavar, who hails from Karnataka, had been fighting against glorification of gun culture, drugs, liquor and violence in foot-tapping Punjabi songs which he believed could allure youth into taking the path of hooliganism and violence.

