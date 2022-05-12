Pilgrim on way to Kedarnath injured after being hit by falling rock

A 62-year-old pilgrim from Odisha was seriously injured after being hit by a rock falling from a hill when he was on the way to the Kedarnath pilgrimage site on Thursday, officials said.

Panchanan Baurai, a resident of Jharusuguda in Orissa, was hit by a rock falling from the hillside when he was going with his wife from Gaurikund towards Ghoda Padav on the way to Kedarnath, an official at AIIMS, Rishikesh, where the man is under treatment, said.

The pilgrim was first taken to a hospital in Rudraprayag from where he was rushed in a helicopter to AIIMS, Rishikesh, he said.

He has sustained serious head injuries, the official said.

The man is admitted to the trauma centre of the hospital, he added.

