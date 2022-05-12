Left Menu

'Hari Har' song from Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' salutes 'daredevil' spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

On Thursday, the first song titled 'Hari Har' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' was unveiled.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:42 IST
Poster of Prithviraj (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, the first song titled 'Hari Har' from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj' was unveiled. Sung by Adarsh Shinde and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, 'Hari Har' is set against visuals of Prithviraj's bravery on the battlefield.

According to Akshay, it is "one of the most patriotic songs that he has heard in his entire acting career." "Hari Har is the soul of the film and salutes the daredevil spirit of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who sacrificed everything to protect his motherland from the merciless invader, Mohammad of Ghor. Hari Har is brimming with the mighty king's resolve to protect India which is why I connect so deeply with the song," he said.

He added, "It captures the essence of Samrat Prithviraj's life and represents the strong value system that made him the fearless king that he became. Hari Har is a song that I fell in love with right from the first music listening exercise. Even today, I listen to it very frequently because it is one of the most patriotic songs that I have heard in my entire acting career." 'Prithviraj', which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

