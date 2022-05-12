Left Menu

Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed' to release in November

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas socio-political drama Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, is set to be released on November 18.Bheed is jointly produced by Sinha under Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:54 IST
  Country:
  • India

''Bheed'' is jointly produced by Sinha under Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film marks their third collaboration after 2020's ''Thappad'' and ''Anek'', which will hit the screens on May 27.

The official account of T-Series shared the release date announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

''Anubhav Sinha's socio-political drama #Bheed releasing on: 18th November, 2022. Starring #RajkumarRao and #BhumiPednekar , #Bheed is a joint venture of #BhushanKumar's #TSeries and #BenarasMediaWorks,'' the tweet read.

This is the first collaboration of Rao and Pednekar, last seen together in ''Badhaai Do'', with Sinha.

''Bheed'' was shot across Lucknow in November last year.

