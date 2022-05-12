Left Menu

Child marriage stopped in Mumbai, 16-year-old girl rescued

A 16-year-old girl who was going to be married off was rescued from a wedding hall in the city on Thursday, police said.Police raided the wedding hall in suburban Kandivali after receiving a tip-off from an NGO that a child marriage was taking place there, said an official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:43 IST
Child marriage stopped in Mumbai, 16-year-old girl rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl who was going to be married off was rescued from a wedding hall in the city on Thursday, police said.

Police raided the wedding hall in suburban Kandivali after receiving a tip-off from an NGO that a child marriage was taking place there, said an official. The girl was going to be married to a 22-year-old man. A police team stopped the marriage and made both the families aware of legal implications of child marriage, said the official. The girl was sent for counselling while the bridegroom was let off as marriage had not taken place, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022