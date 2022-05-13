Dan Stevens to star in 'Godzilla vs Kong' follow-up

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:16 IST
Dan Stevens Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

British actor Dan Stevens will be featuring in director Adam Wingard's follow-up to his recent hit ''Godzilla vs. Kong''.

The new film will be the fifth installment of Hollywood studio Legendary's franchise MonsterVerse after ''Godzilla'' (2014), ''Kong: Skull Island'' (2017), ''Godzilla: King of the Monsters'' (2019), and ''Godzilla vs. Kong'' (2021).

According to Deadline, Stevens is the first actor to board the follow-up. The details of his character have been kept under wraps.

Wingard will return to direct the new movie, which is expected to start production later this year in Australia.

''Godzilla vs. Kong'' featured an ensemble cast of Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demian Bichir.

In the film, Kong clashes with Godzilla as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a secret weapon to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages.

The movie had earned over USD 468 million at the global box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

