Entertainment News Roundup: 'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody; Claire Danes digs into the mystic mystery in 'The Essex Serpent' and more

'Vape' is the word: U.S. judge allows 'Grease' parody

A U.S. judge on Thursday ruled that "Vape: The Musical," which mocks the blockbuster 1978 film "Grease," amounted to fair use and did not infringe the rights of owners of the "Grease" copyright. Chief Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Manhattan federal court said Sketchworks Industrial Strength Comedy, the Atlanta troupe that created "Vape," transformed "Grease" by updating it for the #MeToo era and exposing its misogynistic tendencies.

Claire Danes digs into the mystic mystery in 'The Essex Serpent'

Claire Danes say her first role after nearly a decade in the hit drama "Homeland" was both "wonderful" and "scary", going from playing a CIA officer to a grieving 19th-century British widow in a new mini-series "The Essex Serpent" . The 43-year-old actress won numerous awards for her portrayal of intrepid bipolar protagonist Carrie Mathison in the 2011-2020 show.

Abbey Road Studios recognizes music photography with inaugural awards

London's Abbey Road Studios hosts its inaugural music photography awards this weekend, shining the spotlight on a category it says deserves recognition. From live snaps to intimate portraits, the May 14 awards, described as the first to celebrate the art of music photography, will honour both emerging and established photographers.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision

Kalush Orchestra are aiming to "lift the spirits" of their fellow Ukrainians by riding a wave of public support to win the Eurovision Song Contest in the Italian city of Turin on Saturday night. Their entry "Stefania" , sung in Ukrainian, fuses rap with traditional folk music and is a tribute to frontman Oleh Psiuk's mother.

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise's return in 'Top Gun' sequel

It took Tom Cruise 36 years to head back to the danger zone, and movie critics said Thursday it was worth the wait to see "Top Gun" back on the big screen. The sequel to the 1986 blockbuster, called "Top Gun: Maverick," earned a 96% positive rating from 76 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website.

Apple to pull the plug on iPod after 20 years

Apple Inc is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kickstarted its meteoric evolution into the world's biggest company. The iPod Touch, the only version of the portable music player still being sold, will be available till supplies last, Apple said in a blog post on Tuesday.

A Minute With: The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

A highly-anticipated adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's debut novel "Conversation with Friends" premieres this weekend, following in the footsteps of her book-turned-television hit "Normal People". Alison Oliver and Sasha Lane star as ex-girlfriends and now best friends Frances and Bobbi, who meet older married couple Melissa and Nick, played by Jemima Kirke and Joe Alwyn, during a Dublin poetry night. The story follows their different relationships as their lives become intertwined.

