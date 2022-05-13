Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT- The First Case' books July release date
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming suspense thriller ''HIT – The First Case'' will release in theatres countrywide on July 15, the makers announced on Friday.
''HIT'', which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.
The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.
Bhushan Kumar's production banner T-Series shared the news of the film's release date on Twitter.
''Hitting the theatres with 'HIT - The First Case', with a new release date 15th July 2022,'' the banner tweeted.
The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.
''HIT – The First Case'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.
Rao's forthcoming movies include the Netflix Original ''Monica, O My Darling'' and Anubhav Sinha's social drama “Bheed”. Malhotra, meanwhile, will be seen in south filmmaker Atlee's movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's ''Sam Bahadur'', co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Netflix movie ''Kathal''.
