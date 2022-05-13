Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT- The First Case' books July release date

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 10:31 IST
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's upcoming suspense thriller ''HIT – The First Case'' will release in theatres countrywide on July 15, the makers announced on Friday.

''HIT'', which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Bhushan Kumar's production banner T-Series shared the news of the film's release date on Twitter.

''Hitting the theatres with 'HIT - The First Case', with a new release date 15th July 2022,'' the banner tweeted.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.

''HIT – The First Case'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Rao's forthcoming movies include the Netflix Original ''Monica, O My Darling'' and Anubhav Sinha's social drama “Bheed”. Malhotra, meanwhile, will be seen in south filmmaker Atlee's movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar's ''Sam Bahadur'', co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Netflix movie ''Kathal''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

