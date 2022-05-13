Left Menu

Anik Dutta's 'Aparajito' to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival

Producer Firdausal Hasan told PTI that he has been informed by the directorate of the Toronto International Film Festival that Aparajito has been selected for screening, which is a big honour.The film festival is slated to be held from September 8-22.Aparajito, starring young actor Jeetu Kamal as Aparajito Roy, revolves around his struggles to make his first film Pather Padabali, Dutta said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2022 10:52 IST
Bengali director Anik Dutta's new movie 'Aparajito' (The Undefeated), a tribute to legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, will be screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival later this year. Producer Firdausal Hasan told PTI that he has been informed by the directorate of the Toronto International Film Festival that ‘Aparajito’ has been selected for screening, which is “a big honour”.

The film festival is slated to be held from September 8-22.

'Aparajito', starring young actor Jeetu Kamal as Aparajito Roy, revolves around his struggles to make his first film 'Pather Padabali', Dutta said. “The film is based on the indomitable journey of one of the world's greatest filmmakers who overcame all odds to bring out 'Pather Panchali', which put Bengali cinema on the world map,” the director, who has award-winning movies such as 'Bhooter Bhobisyot' and 'Borunbabur Bondhu' to his credit, had earlier said.

‘Aparajito’ had a special screening in Mumbai on May 2, and earned praise from iconic film personalities like Shyam Benegal. It is also set to be screened at the London Indian Film Festival, which will take place from June 17 to July 3.

The film will commercially release on Friday.

