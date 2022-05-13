'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' releases: "Jayeshbhai aavyo che" announces Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the movie's poster to announce the film's release, wherein he wrote, "Jayeshbhai aavyo che #JayeshbhaiJodaar at theatres near you!" The entire comment section was swamped with fire and heart emoticons as all his fans were keenly waiting for the movie.

One social media user even wrote, "Eagerly waiting for thiss". Shalini Pandey will make her Hindi cinema debut as a lead actor in this film alongside Ranveer. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. (ANI)

