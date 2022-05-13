Left Menu

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' releases: "Jayeshbhai aavyo che" announces Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been released today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:55 IST
'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' releases: "Jayeshbhai aavyo che" announces Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has been released today. Taking to Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor shared the movie's poster to announce the film's release, wherein he wrote, "Jayeshbhai aavyo che #JayeshbhaiJodaar at theatres near you!" The entire comment section was swamped with fire and heart emoticons as all his fans were keenly waiting for the movie.

One social media user even wrote, "Eagerly waiting for thiss". Shalini Pandey will make her Hindi cinema debut as a lead actor in this film alongside Ranveer. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022