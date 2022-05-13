Left Menu

Guj: Man kills neighbour's sons to avenge insult by family in Dahod

He strangled them to death and dumped their bodies, which were recovered by the police following a search operation on Thursday, Patel said.

PTI | Dahod | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:18 IST
A 10-year-old boy and his five-year-old brother were allegedly killed by their neighbor, days after he was scolded by the family in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Friday. The police have arrested Rajesh Mohaniya (45), a resident of Kantu village of Dhanpur taluka, for allegedly killing Dilip Bamaniya and his younger brother Rahul on the night of May 10 and dumping their bodies on the outskirts of the village, said DM Patel, sub-inspector of Dhanpur police station.

Around 10 days ago, Mohaniya, who lives near the house of Narvat Bamaniya, had asked the latter's elder daughter to get a sachet of gutka for him from the nearby shop, and when she refused, he started verbally abusing her, the official said.

''The girl's mother later scolded Mohaniya for his behavior. We learned that she even slapped him during the quarrel,'' Patel said.

To avenge the ''insult'', Mohaniya convinced the victims to come with him when they were playing near their house around 8 pm on May 10, he said.

''The accused, who works as a watchman, lured the boys by offering them snacks and took them on his motorcycle. He strangled them to death and dumped their bodies, which were recovered by the police following a search operation on Thursday,'' Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

