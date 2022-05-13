Bobby Deol-starrer 'Aashram' season 3 to premiere in June

Filmmaker Prakash Jha-directed season three of the series ''Aashram'' will release on June 3 on MX Player, the streamer announced on Friday.

The show features actor Bobby Deol in the lead role of Baba Nirala.

Last year in October, Bajrang Dal activists had allegedly ransacked the set of the series and also threw ink on Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly.

''Baba Nirala - Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj? Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June,'' the official Twitter account of the streamer read.

The show also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury.

According to the streamer, the upcoming season focuses on the ''megalomaniac baba, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary''.

