Have Sohail Khan, Seema Khan filed for divorce?

Actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Khan's marriage of 24 years has come to an end. Reportedly, the two, on Friday, filed for divorce.

Several images of Sohail and Seema leaving the Family Court in Mumbai have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving fans heartbroken. "What? This is so sad," an Instagram user wrote.

"OMG! Can't believe," another one wrote. Seema and Sohail have been living separately for a long time now. In the show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the two were shown as living separately.

The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy. (ANI)

