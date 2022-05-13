Release of Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's 'HIT - The First Case' postponed
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT - The First Case' has got a new release date.
- Country:
- India
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'HIT - The First Case' has got a new release date. Instead of hitting the theatres on May 20, the film is now set to release on July 15,2022. The reason behind the same is not clear.
On Friday, Sanya took to Instagram and shared the new update with her fans and followers. "Bringing you the mystery thriller HIT - The First Case with a new release date 15th July 2022," she wrote, adding a picture of her posing with Rajkummar and the director Sailesh Kolanu.
'HIT - The First Case' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller with the same name. Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore have produced it. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Naga Chaitanya to make digital debut with Prime Video Telugu series 'Dhootha'
Alia Bhatt shares her life through selfies on Instagram, watch pictures
What made Mandira Bedi disables her Instagram comments?
Jefferies says CEO Handler's Instagram account hacked
Lady Gaga swaps kisses with Tom Cruise in new Instagram post, see pictures